Wallmark (COVID-19 protocol) was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 overtime win over Detroit on Monday.
Wallmark was playing in his first game since Jan. 22 and received just over 11 minutes of playing time in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old has produced three assists and just three shots on goal through six games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Activated from IR•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Cleared from virus protocols•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Enters protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Bags assist•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Lucas Wallmark: Joining Blackhawks•