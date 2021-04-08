Wallmark was traded to Florida along with Lucas Carlsson in exchange for Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom and a seventh-round pick on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

This was primarily a cap dump for the Panthers, who will now be free to explore some high-end options on the trade market with Connolly's $3.5 million cap hit no longer on the books. Wallmark has only drawn into 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, picking up three helpers over that span. The 25-year-old forward will likely report to Florida's taxi squad once he completes his mandatory quarantine.