Reichel was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Reichel is one of the Blackhawks' top prospects, after he was selected in the first round -- 17th overall -- in 2020. Reichel has a goal and three points in four NHL games this season, and had 17 goals and 46 points in 51 AHL games before his recall. Reichel should get a great chance to showcase his abilities the rest of the season as the Blackhawks dealt Patrick Kane on Tuesday and are all in on their youth the rest of the season.