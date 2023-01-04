site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Back with big club
Reichel has been recalled by the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.
Reichel is expected to draw into his second NHL contest of the season Friday against Arizona. The 20-year-old winger has racked up 14 goals and 36 points through 32 AHL appearances this season.
