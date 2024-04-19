Reichel scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Reichel showed some life late in the season with two goals and three assists over the last nine contests. His tally Thursday opened the scoring. He wraps up with 16 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-29 rating over 65 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role. At 21 years old, there's still time for Reichel to get his scoring touch on track at the NHL level, and he'll have every chance to make the Blackhawks' roster out of training camp in the fall.