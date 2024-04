Reichel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Reichel has four points over his last seven contests while seeing middle-six minutes in that span. The 21-year-old winger is up to 15 points through 63 outings, matching his output from 23 games a year ago. Needless to say, Reichel has not taken the expected next step in 2023-24. He's added 82 shots on net, a minus-30 rating, 25 hits and 25 blocked shots.