Reichel scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Reichel had goals in the first and second periods, and he set up Ryan Greene's first career goal in the third. The 23-year-old Reichel had been a scratch for three of the first four games of the season, and he's still limited to a fourth-line role when he plays. This performance should be enough to give him a longer look in the lineup, especially while Nick Foligno (personal) is away from the team. Reichel will still need to show more consistency on offense to work his way into the fantasy conversation.