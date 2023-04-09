Reichel scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

Reichel made a strong impression in the loss. He's posted four goals, four assists, 17 shots and a minus-6 rating over his last eight games. At the NHL level this season, he has 15 points (three on the power play), 42 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances. It's expected he'll soon rejoin AHL Rockford as the farm team looks to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.