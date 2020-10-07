Reichel was drafted 17th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Reichel has great pedigree, soft hands and high-end hockey smarts. The guy won't be mistaken for a playmaker, but he does know how to finish. Reichel reminds us a lot of his comparable, Mike Hoffman, but he's a better skater. Reichel isn't particularly edgy, but he's not soft, either, and he could be a really effective goal-scoring winger on Chicago's second line. Reichel is a few years away from donning the famous Blackhawks jersey.