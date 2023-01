Reichel scored a goal and registered two assists in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Sunday.

Reichel opened the scoring at 2:39 of the first period and went on to provide the primary assist on Max Domi's overtime winner. Reichel was playing in his third NHL game this season after being held off the scoresheet in his first two outings. The 20-year-old has 14 goals and 36 points in 32 contests with AHL Rockford in 2022-23.