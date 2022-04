Reichel will be reassigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Reichel has managed just one assist, 15 shots and a minus-8 rating in 11 games this season in which he averaged 13:12. With his demotion to the minors, the 19-year-old German will likely see a significant uptick in minutes and figures to play a first-line role for the IceHogs which will further his long-term development.