Reichel (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's scrimmage to begin training camp, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Reichel sustained an undisclosed injury during the 2025 IIHF World Championship over the summer, but he appears to have moved past the issue ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. He made a career-high 70 regular-season appearances for Chicago last year and recorded eight goals, 14 assists, 29 blocked shots, 24 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 11:55 of ice time.