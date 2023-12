Reichel will be a healthy scratch Sunday against Minnesota, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Reichel logged just 11:29 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg. The 21-year-old forward has two goals and six points in 22 appearances this season, including one goal and one helper in his past three outings. Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, Cole Guttman (upper body) and Reese Johnson will replace Anthony Beauvillier (not injury related) and Reichel in the lineup Sunday.