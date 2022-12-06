Reichel was promoted from AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Reichel will draw into the lineup with Jonathan Toews (illness) out of action Tuesday. Through 19 games, Reichel has 10 goals and 13 assists at the AHL level. He'll likely see a middle-six role during his stint with the Blackhawks.
