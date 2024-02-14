Reichel posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Reichel went eight games without a point and was scratched twice in that span. The 21-year-old has been limited to bottom-six usage lately as the Blackhawks try to get him to take the next step at the NHL level. He's earned a paltry 10 points with 63 shots on net and a minus-28 rating over 50 appearances in his first full campaign.