Reichel scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Reichel has a goal and an assist over three games since he rejoined the Blackhawks following their trade-deadline sell-off. The 20-year-old has stepped into a top-line role alongside Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athanasiou -- the latter set up Reichel's insurance goal in the third period Monday. Reichel is up to two goals, five points, 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven NHL appearances this season.