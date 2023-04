Reichel registered two assists in Chicago's 4-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Reichel has been on a roll, collecting three goals and six points over his last six outings. That gives him six goals and 13 points in 21 contests this season. The 20-year-old has also spent time in the AHL in 2022-23, providing 17 goals and 46 points in 51 appearances with Rockford. Taken with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Reichel might be able to spend the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Blackhawks.