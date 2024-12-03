Reichel scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Reichel continues to play as the fourth-line center, though a power-play role has allowed him to carve out a little more ice time. He has three points and 12 shots on net over his last five contests. For the season, the 22-year-old forward is at three goals, six helpers, 36 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Generates power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Finds twine in win•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Manages helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Dishes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Signs two-year extension•