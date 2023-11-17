Reichel tallied a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Reichel opened the scoring in the first period, deflecting a Philipp Kurashev shot past Jonas Johansson on the man advantage for his first goal of the season. The 21-year-old Reichel now has a goal and an assist in his last two games after opening the year with just one point (an assist) in his first 12 games. Despite his slow offensive start, Reichel should continue to see top-six minutes in addition to a role on Chicago's top power-play unit.