Reichel scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Reichel cut Chicago's deficit to 3-2 late in the third period, stuffing a loose puck past Collin Delia. The 20-year-old Reichel now has five goals and nine points in 17 games this season. While he hasn't provided consistent scoring, the 2020 first-round pick should continue to see first-line usage in Chicago down the stretch.