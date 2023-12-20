Reichel scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Reichel snapped an eight-game point drought with the first-period marker. He looked solid throughout the contest, which saw him take multiple shots on net for the first time since Dec. 2. The 21-year-old winger hasn't had much success in 2023-24, posting three goals, four assists, 44 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 30 appearances.