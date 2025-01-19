Reichel scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Reichel has struggled to produce points at a consistent rate this season, but he's done it in two of his last three outings, so he might be aiming to turn things around with the All-Star break right around the corner. That said, Reichel has notched just five points (two goals, three assists) across his last 20 games, so he's not expected to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats, especially considering his bottom-six role.
