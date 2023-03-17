Reichel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Reichel opened the scoring late in the first period when an attempted pass deflected off a sprawling Predators' defenseman and slid past Jusse Saros. Reichel, the 17th-overall pick in 2020, now has two goals and two assists in eight games since he was recalled in early March. The 20-year-old winger is a key piece in Chicago's rebuild, and he should continue to see first-line minutes down the stretch. Reichel is up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.