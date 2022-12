Reichel was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Reichel's demotion is likely an indication that Jonathan Toews (illness) will be ready to go for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg. In the minors, the 20-year-old Reichel has been lighting it up with 10 goals and 13 assists in 19 contests. He should remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the rest of the season when needed.