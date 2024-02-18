Reichel was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

Reichel had been a healthy scratch for Chicago's last two games after going 20 games without a goal, tallying just three assists in that span. Reichel, a first-round pick in 2020, will now head to the AHL to continue his development. The 21-year-old winger has three goals and 10 points in 50 NHL games this season.