Reichel was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Reichel returned for three games -- Patrick Kane suffered a lower-body injury -- and had a goal and two assists, all against Calgary on Monday. The 20-year-old was drafted 17th overall in 2020 and was lighting the AHL on fire with 14 goals and 36 points in 32 games before his recall. He should return to the Blackhawks before the end of the season.