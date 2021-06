Reichel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Chicago selected Reichel with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward spent the 2020-21 campaign with Eisbaren Berlin of Germany's DEL, racking up 10 goals and 27 points through 38 contests. At this point it isn't clear if he'll make the transition to North American hockey in 2021-22, but if he does, Reichel will likely spend the majority of the season with AHL Rockford.