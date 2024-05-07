Reichel signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Reichel hasn't really lived up to expectations since being selected 17th overal in the 2020 Entry Draft -- he logged a career-high 65 games at the NHL level in 2023-24, but the 21-year-old forward managed just five goals and 16 points while posting an ugly minus-29 rating over that span. Reichel will likely be a full-time NHLer in 2024-25, but if he doesn't get his game together at the top level soon, he may not last with the Blackhawks beyond this two-year extension.