Reichel, who was playing for Germany in the 2025 World Championships, will miss the remainder of the tournament due to an undisclosed injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Reichel had an impressive four points (one goal) in three outings before being forced to exit the tournament. His injury isn't believed to be too serious, so the 22-year-old will probably be fine for the start of Chicago's training camp. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with eight goals and 22 points across 70 outings, but he does have offensive upside, as his brief stint at the Worlds demonstrated.