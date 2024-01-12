Reichel notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Reichel snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. Considering the Blackhawks' offense has been poor at best lately, extended point droughts for the team's depth players can be expected. The 21-year-old winger has not enjoyed the 2023-24 campaign much with nine points, 58 shots on net and a minus-24 rating through 41 appearances. His spot in the lineup is safe with all the injuries to Chicago forwards, but he's best left off fantasy rosters in redraft formats, while his appeal in keeper leagues is starting to wane.