Reichel recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Reichel helped out on a Seth Jones goal in the first period. The 20-year-old Reichel should have a chance to do some learning on the job in the NHL over the rest of the season, as the Blackhawks' sell-off at the trade deadline opened up some significant playing time. He has four points, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through six NHL outings so far this season.