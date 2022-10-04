Reichel was assigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Reichel, who's considered to be Chicago's top prospect, was expected by many to make the big club's Opening Night roster, but general manager Kyle Davidson wants to be patient with the organization's young talent, and he evidently believes Reichel's development will be better served by taking on a featured role with Rockford rather than a limited role with the rebuilding Blackhawks, at least to start the season. From a fantasy perspective, Reichel remains an attractive asset in dynasty formats, but his viability in redraft leagues for the 2022-23 campaign looks iffy at best at this point.