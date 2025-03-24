Reichel scored a goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Reichel has two goals and three assists over 12 contests in March. The 22-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but he appears to be making a little progress in finding consistency on offense. For the season, he's at seven goals, 21 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 62 outings overall, improving on his 16-point performance from 65 games a year ago.