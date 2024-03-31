Reichel picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Reichel opened the scoring just 2:01 into the first period, beating Samuel Ersson to the far post on a wraparound for his first NHL goal since Dec. 19. Reichel would add an assist on Joey Anderson's tally in the third, giving the former his first multi-point game this season. Reichel had just one assist in six games following his recall from the AHL on March 17 before Saturday's breakout. Overall, he has four goals and 13 points through 57 NHL outings this season.