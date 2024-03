Reichel was called up from AHL Rockford on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Reichel has a goal and seven points in nine games with Rockford in 2023-24. Although the 21-year-old hasn't appeared in a contest with Chicago since Feb. 13, he did play regularly for the Blackhawks in the early portion of the campaign, scoring three goals and 10 points across 50 outings.