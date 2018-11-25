Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Heads back to AHL
Johnson was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old pivot has suited up for 13 NHL games this year, notching one assist and an ugly minus-7 rating. Johnson's development will be better off in minors where he can play nightly in a top-six role.
