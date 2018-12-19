Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Promoted to top level
The Blackhawks recalled Johnson from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Chicago placed Marcus Kruger (concussion) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Johnson will likely round out the team's depth up front until Kruger is cleared to return. The 24-year-old American has notched four goals and seven points in 10 AHL appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...