Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Promoted to top level
Johnson was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks sent goalie Anton Forsberg down to the minors. Johnson is not a skater that will captivate a given fantasy owner considering he's a bottom-six filler who's averaged only 8:55 of ice time through his first three NHL games.
