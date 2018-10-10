Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Quiet through first three games
Johnson has gone scoreless while averaging just 8:55 of ice time through the first three games of the campaign.
Johnson had a solid training camp, but that hasn't translated to success early on this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old rookie head to AHL Rockford for more consistent playing time if he continues to struggle with the big club.
