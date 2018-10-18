Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Redirected to AHL
Johnson was reassigned to AHL Rockford to Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
This move was made in order for the Blackhawks to activate No. 1 goaltender Corey Crawford (concussion) from injured reserve. Perhaps Johnson will return to the big stage in the event of injuries to the parent club's forward group.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...