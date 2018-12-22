Blackhawks' Luke Johnson: Returned to bus league
The Blackhawks reassigned Johnson to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Johnson wasn't very effective during his brief stay with the big club, firing one shot on goal while averaging just 8:50 of ice time in two contests. The 24-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role with Rockford, where he's notched four goals and seven points in 10 games this campaign.
