Philp was elevated from AHL Rockford on Monday.

Philp will likely serve as an emergency depth option with Tyler Johnson (ankle) back on injured reserve. If the 27-year-old Philp does get into a game for the Hawks, it would mark his NHL debut after spending the past four seasons playing in the minors. In 31 games for the IceHogs this year, Philp has racked up 14 goals and 16 helpers, no doubt earning his call-up.