Philp registered an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Philip signed his first contract with the Flames, but never appeared in a game with them. He's spent much of this season with AHL Rockford, but he got into the lineup Thursday with Jonathan Toews (illness) unavailable. Philp then went on to notch his first point, an assist on Boris Katchouk's goal. The 27-year-old Philp has added three hits over two contests, but he'll likely remain on the roster fringe while with the Blackhawks.