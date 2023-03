Philp was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Philp was recalled Saturday before playing 13:59 minutes against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old forward could return to Chicago before their matchup with Boston on Tuesday. Philp has an assist in three NHL contests this season and 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 46 games with Rockford.