Philp inked a one-year, two-way contract Thursday for the 2023-24 campaign, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Philp, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, will come with a cap hit of $775,000 next season if he plays at the NHL level. He has 18 goals and 38 points in 45 AHL contests with Rockford in 2022-23. The 27-year-old also has an assist in two games with Chicago this season.