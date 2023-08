Philp underwent surgery Saturday to repair his right Achilles tendon.

Philp is expected to be sidelined for approximately six months. The 27-year-old forward produced 29 goals and 53 points in 60 games for AHL Rockford last season. Philp also picked up one assist in three outings with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. When he is cleared to return to action, he will probably report to Chicago's top minor-league affiliate.