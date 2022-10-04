site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Luke Philp: Waived by Chicago
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Philp was waived by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Philp generated 21 goals and 44 points in 66 games for Stockton of the AHL last season. The 26-year-old forward doesn't have any NHL experience.
