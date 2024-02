Philp (Achilles) was activated from season-opening injured reserve and placed on waivers Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Philp will get some playing time in the minors with AHL Rockford if he goes unclaimed. He underwent surgery in the summer to repair his right Achilles tendon. Philp produced 29 goals and 53 points in 60 minor-league outings last season. He also had one assist in three appearances with Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign.