Entwistle posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Entwistle isn't known for his offense, but he ended the campaign with four points over his last seven outings. The 24-year-old forward had 11 points, 66 shots on net, 138 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-29 rating over a career-high 67 appearances. Entwistle enters the offseason as a restricted free agent. He's not of much interest in fantasy as a pure bottom-six forward.