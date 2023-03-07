Entwistle produced an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

This was Entwistle's second game back from missing nine contests with a wrist injury. The 23-year-old winger had the secondary helper on a goal by linemate Jason Dickinson in the second period. Entwistle has eight points, 33 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-6 rating through 48 outings. He'll likely remain on the Blackhawks' checking line, so his chances of improving on offense are slim.